PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are searching for a missing person after a boat crash at Lake Pleasant Friday afternoon.
Captain Mario Bravo, a spokesman for the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, says their crews, along with deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, were called to Lake Pleasant just before 4 p.m. after reports that a boat capsized near South Barker Island.
MCSO officials say the boat had two people on it when the crash happened. Rescuers found one person and rushed them to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other person hasn't been found yet.
There is an active search underway for the missing boater, according to MCSO. The crash is under investigation.