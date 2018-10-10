It was a close call for a young pup who took a tumble off a ledge along the Mogollon Rim.
The pup's owner was visiting the spot because her son, a Phoenix firefighters, fell to his death there 15 years ago. His mother built a memorial at the spot and had frequently visited it.
Unfortunately, during this visit, the one-year-pld Rottweiler fell over the edge of the rim and landed on a ledge about 50 feet below.
The mother called her older son (who is a new candidate for the Phoenix Fire Department) for assistance.
Her son called around through the network of Phoenix Fire for help.
Eventually, he contacted Mark Delima.
Delima is a retired Captain from Phoenix Fire and owns a local business called American Rescue Concepts (ARC.)
ARC provides many services including rope training and rescue.
The next day, Delima, the woman's son and one other Phoenix firefighter assembled all of the equipment needed from the ARC shop and drove to the Rim.
Once there, the crew assembled the system needed for lowering and extrication. One crew member was lowered lowered down to the ledge, harnessed the dog, and brought the dog and rescuer to back safety.
The dog was on the ledge for about 24 hours. Vets are checking him out for any problems due to the fall, but he was said to be alert and doing well.
