GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Dozens of rescuers gathered around a manhole in Goodyear Thursday, working to rescue a man who had become trapped inside.
This happened around 3 p.m. at the Golf Club Of Estrella, near Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway.
The hole was 36 inches wide and 25 feet deep.
Technical rescue crews were able to pull the man up to safety. He was wheeled on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.
The victim suffered a leg injury but was otherwise said to be OK.
It's not clear how the man fell into the hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.