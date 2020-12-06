Crews rescue man who fell into dry canal

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man had to be rescued Sunday after he fell into a dry canal in Surprise.

It happened around 5 p.m. near El Mirage and Bell roads. Westbound Bell Road was closed from El Mirage to Dysart as investigators responded to the accident.

Cres pulled the man out of the canal to safety

Authorities from Arizona Fire and Medical say that a man in his 20s was working along the canal on a project, when he slipped and fell 25-feet down into the canal.

Crews were able to pull him out to safety. He was checked at the scene and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

 

