SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man had to be rescued Sunday after he fell into a dry canal in Surprise.
It happened around 5 p.m. near El Mirage and Bell roads. Westbound Bell Road was closed from El Mirage to Dysart as investigators responded to the accident.
Authorities from Arizona Fire and Medical say that a man in his 20s was working along the canal on a project, when he slipped and fell 25-feet down into the canal.
Crews were able to pull him out to safety. He was checked at the scene and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
TRAFFIC ALERT - Westbound Bell Rd closed from El Mirage to Dysart due to an accident. Please use alt routes. Thank you!— Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) December 7, 2020