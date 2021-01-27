PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of hikers are safe and sound, thanks to the actions of the Pinal County Sheriff's office and rescue volunteers.
A man and a woman were hiking Picketpost Mountain, which is just west of Superior, on Saturday when they got lost. Temperatures dropped to 45 degrees that night and the pair huddled under some trees to try and keep warm.
They were hoping to find their way back on Sunday morning, but then it started to rain. The cold and wet weather was getting to them so they called 911. PCSO and its Search and Rescue Posse, which has dozens of volunteers, loaded up into a helicopter and went to look for them. The lost hikers were spotted in an open area that appeared to have a trail. Video from one of the volunteers shows the pair meeting up with the teams on the ground. The man was wearing a jacket and shorts while the woman was bundled up with a beanie, hoodie and activewear pants.
"You cold, right?" asked a rescuer. "Let's get out of here, c'mon."
Crews loaded the hikers up into the rescue helicopter and flew them to safety. The video shows the pair giving the rescue crews a thumbs up and thanking them for saving them.
"This is just one example of the many rescues our Search and Rescue Posse goes on," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "Their help is crucial to our success finding injured or stranded hikers."
The SAR Posse needs volunteers, so if you love the outdoors and want to help people, you can apply by clicking/tapping here.