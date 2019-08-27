PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews from several departments were able to rescue a stranded hiker in Echo Canyon Tuesday morning.
A 47-year-old hiker found himself stuck on a ledge, and couldn't get down on his own.
The man was climbing in the Echo Canyon area of Camelback Mountain.
He had been out hiking since 8:30 a.m.
About an hour later, he somehow got off the trail and wound up stuck on a ledge.
Glendale, Phoenix and Scottsdale fire crews quickly moved in to perform a technical rescue.
It was a precarious operation, as crews brought in helicopters to reach the ledge where the man was stuck.
Arizona's Family news chopper was overhead as the rescue unfolded.
Rescuers were were able to rappel down the side of the mountain to reach the hiker.
They then secured him, and helped escort him down the steep mountainside to safety.
"They actually sent one of our members down on a line, and they got the patient and got him to a place where we could extricate him from the mouuntain and walk him down the trail," said Phoenix fire Captain Kenny Overton.
Soon, he was back on the ground.
And although paramedics were waiting on the ground to assess the hiker, the man did not appear to be hurt.
It was a scary situation that could have turned out much differently. But thanks to the quick work by experienced rescuers, it all ended well.
"We love seeing happy endings to our stories," said our Bruce Haffner up in Arizona's Family news chopper.