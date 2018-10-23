PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Fire crews worked a blaze at a uniform cleaning services building early Tuesday morning.
According to Phoenix fire Capt. Kenny Overton, a first-alarm fire was dispatched to the building near 14th and Van Buren streets around 1 a.m.
Overton said there was a hazmat concern due to chemicals on site associated with the business.
Once crews entered the building, they discovered a rags that were smoldering in a large basket and determined that was the source of the fire.
Overton said no other fires were located in the building and no hazardous materials were involved.
Firefighters are remaining on the scene to clear trapped smoke in the building.
No firefighters were injured in the incident and it remains under investigation.
