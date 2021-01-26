FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Road crews in Flagstaff are hard at work plowing after this week's winter storm dropped up to 20 inches of snow in some places.
"Long days, difficult conditions, and stressful work," said Bernie Partyka, a snow plow driver with the City of Flagstaff's Public Works Department. "You'll go somewhere, turn around and come back and you can't even tell that you've been there."
Arizona is known for having two seasons -- summer and a drop of winter. So, when it snows in Northern Arizona, it's a big deal!
During this weekend, parts of Flagstaff, Sedona, Williams, and other areas in Northern Arizona will see snow on top of snow due to back-to-back winter storms.
