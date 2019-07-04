PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Orme Fire has scorched nearly 1,000 acres northeast of Mayer. Crews hope to have full containment by Saturday afternoon.
According to the Prescott National Forest, the Orme Fire was reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and is currently almost 1,000 acres.
[WATCH: Orme Fire is about 25% contained]
"Firefighters' quick response and aggressive action yesterday afternoon ... the fire from damaging any structures or ranches in the area.," the Forest Service said Friday morning. "Firefighters worked into the evening securing the edge of the fire and reported minimal activity overnight. They will spend today and tomorrow securing the perimeter, extinguishing interior hot spots and mopping up."
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office was asking residents on Orme Road, south of Highway 169 to prepare to evacuate. Right now, no structures are immediately threatened.
An Arizona's Family viewer provided a photo, which shows the fire visible from Mayer.
Several ground crews, including multiple aircraft have been assigned to the fire.
Orme Road, south of Highway 169 is closed to the public.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
