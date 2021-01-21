SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Fire investigators are looking into a house fire in Scottsdale that killed a family dog early Thursday morning.
Fire firefighters from four cities – Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and Scottsdale – were called out to the neighborhood southwest of McDowell and Hayden roads shortly before 3 a.m.
According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, firefighters had a tough time getting into and through the house because of the amount of stuff inside. That’s why more crews were assigned to the call.
The people in the house when the fire started managed to escape without injury. Their dog, however, died in the fire, the Scottsdale Fire Department said. The home is too damaged for the family to return safely.