GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews are battling a brush fire that sparked Thursday morning on Thunderbird Mountain in Glendale.
The Glendale Fire Department said the Thunderbird Fire is mainly at the top of the mountain and not threatening any structures.
Crews in air support will be transporting water from lakes in the nearby neighborhoods to help battle the blaze. Glendale FD says residents should stay inside and watch for any reports of spot fires.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
Footage from the brush fire: Air operations are in currently progress. pic.twitter.com/XiAD92cADN— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) July 9, 2020