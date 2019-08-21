NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews are battling a new brush fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon north of Phoenix.
The New River Fire is burning near New River and Saddle Mountain roads, east of Lake Pleasant.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. There are nearly 100 firefighters on the scene.
Crews estimated the fire had burned about 75 acres but was said to be spreading fast. The AZ State Forestry Dept. reported flames up to 8 feet high.
New River Road has been shut down from Interstate 17 to the Carefree Highway.
There are no structures threatened by the fire at this time and no injuries have been reported.
#AZForestry working new fire near New River & Saddle Mountain Rds - E. of #LakePleasant #MaricopaCounty. #NewRiverFire est. 75 acres w/high rate of spread & 8 ft. flame lengths. New River Road shut down from Interstate 17 to the Carefree Highway @ArizonaDOT #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/AgrUENSfI1— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) August 21, 2019