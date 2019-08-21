NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews are battling a new brush fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon north of Phoenix.
The 3-alarm New River Fire is burning near New River and Saddle Mountain roads, east of Lake Pleasant.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. There are nearly 100 firefighters on the scene.
Crews estimated the fire had burned about 200 acres but was said to be spreading fast. The AZ State Forestry Dept. reported flames up to 8 feet high.
There are no structures threatened by the fire at this time and no injuries have been reported.
New River Road has been shut down from Carefree Highway to Circle Mountain Rd.
Crews have been fighting to control flames that had crossed New River Road.
There's no word on how the fire started.
#AZForestry working new fire near New River & Saddle Mountain Rds - E. of #LakePleasant #MaricopaCounty. #NewRiverFire est. 75 acres w/high rate of spread & 8 ft. flame lengths. New River Road shut down from Interstate 17 to the Carefree Highway @ArizonaDOT #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/AgrUENSfI1— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) August 21, 2019
UPDATE: The southbound exit has reopened, but there is still no westbound traffic allowed on New River due to a brush fire. https://t.co/C2WzIASill— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2019