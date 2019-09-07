GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews with the Glendale Fire Department battled a large apartment fire early Saturday morning.
The fire broke out at the Ridgeway Village apartment complex near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 4 a.m.
According to Cory Johnson with Glendale FD, the fire started in one unit at the complex but when crews arrived on scene, it had spread to four units.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to those four units.
The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the Red Cross said 10 units were affected by the fire and they will be helping the 26 people who were displaced.
Johnson said no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.