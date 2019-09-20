CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews battled a house fire in Chandler early Friday morning.
The fire broke out at about 5:30 a.m. at a house near Dobson and Elliot roads.
Our Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene where the roof of the house had completely collapsed.
Crews on scene said a man and a woman and their dog were inside the house at the time when a neighbor alerted them to the fire.
The couple and their dog were able to get out safely. They even had time to save their classic car from out of the garage.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.