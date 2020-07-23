SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at a Scottsdale restaurant that went up in flames early Thursday morning.
The fire started just after midnight at The Hot Chick bar and restaurant near 75th Street and Stetson Drive.
Chief Andy McDonald with the Scottsdale Fire Department said when crews arrived on scene, there was heavy fire coming from the back of the building. McDonald said it took 40 firefighters to get the fire under control.
Video sent to Arizona's Family from viewer Alexa McCall showed huge flames coming from the back of the restaurant.
According to the restaurant's Instagram page, they have been closed since July 10 to comply with Gov. Ducey's executive order to shut down bars. The restaurant planned to reopen on July 27.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.