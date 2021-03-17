PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department faced massive flames as they battled a mobile home fire Wednesday night.
Video showed flames shooting into the night sky as the home burned near Fourth Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
Firefighters got the call just after 7 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were forced to take a defensive position and surround the building, hitting the fire with water from the outside.
Crews quickly brought the fire under control but the home was a total loss. Fortunately, everyone was able to get out of the home safely, and nobody was hurt.
Fire investigators are now trying to figure out how the blaze began. A community response team is assisting the home's two displaced residents.