PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A first alarm fire broke out early Monday morning at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.
Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade says crews arrived at about 7 a.m. to find a fire in the apartment complex's office. The blaze was upgraded to a first-alarm fire because it could have spread to other apartments. McDade says they were able to gain control of the fire before it spread. No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators are on scene working to figure out the cause of the fire.
Firefighters on scene of an apartment fire located near 43rd Av & Thomas. It appears the fire started in the office-Crews were able to gain control of the fire, preventing it from spreading into surrounding occupied apartments-No injuries reported the cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/NZwFUCh8tb— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) February 1, 2021