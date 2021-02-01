49TH AVE THOMAS APT FIRE
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A first alarm fire broke out early Monday morning at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade says crews arrived at about 7 a.m. to find a fire in the apartment complex's office. The blaze was upgraded to a first-alarm fire because it could have spread to other apartments. McDade says they were able to gain control of the fire before it spread. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are on scene working to figure out the cause of the fire.

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you