PHOENIX AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department battled a blaze at an apartment building Friday night.
The fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. at the Casa Quieta apartments near 27th Avenue and Colter Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the roof of the apartment building. The building was found to be vacant.
Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby apartment complexes.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.