PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews with the Phoenix Fire Department battled a fire in a barn at a home in north Phoenix Saturday morning.
According to Capt. Rob McDade, the fire started at about 6 a.m. in a barn that is detached from the main house located near Cave Creek and Bell roads.
McDade said a man who is a friend of the homeowner was living in the barn but did not suffer any injuries. No animals were in the barn at the time.
The barn is a complete loss but no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.