SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Crews from the Scottsdale and Phoenix fire departments responded to a fire that occurred at an apartment complex in Scottsdale Friday night.
The incident occurred near the area of 96th Street and Via Linda.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found the fire happening on the first floor of a two-story apartment complex.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire before it extended to nearby apartments.
The apartment involved in the fire was total loss and two units above received heavy collection of smoke.
According to Scottsdale fire, everyone inside the apartment escaped before crews arrived.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.