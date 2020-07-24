PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters were working on extinguishing a warehouse fire with a hazardous component to it on Friday night.
The blaze was located in the area of 39th Avenue and Indian School Road, and crews were on scene around 9 p.m.
It is located in the area of Hardy Drive and Guadalupe Road.
The Phoenix Fire Department tweeted, saying there was unknown substances in barrels at the warehouse.
Firefighters currently on scene of a first alarm warehouse fire located near 39th Ave. and Indian school Road. There are also some unknown substances in barrels on the premises creating a hazardous materials component to this incident. pic.twitter.com/yhLIIGaw8h— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) July 25, 2020
Crews eventually gained control of the fire. It's unclear what the hazardous materials were. How the fire started is being investigated. No injuries have been reported.