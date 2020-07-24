PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters were working on extinguishing a warehouse fire with a hazardous component to it on Friday night.

The blaze was located in the area of 39th Avenue and Indian School Road, and crews were on scene around 9 p.m.

The Phoenix Fire Department tweeted, saying there was unknown substances in barrels at the warehouse.

Crews eventually gained control of the fire. It's unclear what the hazardous materials were. How the fire started is being investigated. No injuries have been reported. 

 

