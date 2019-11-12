PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a bizarre case of a man accused of breaking into a home and eating the family's food.
Police say 32-year-old Edward Williams, who is homeless, was arrested Nov. 8.
Police say a man and his son, who live at a home near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, came home on the afternoon of Nov. 8, went inside the house and sat down on the couch. The pair then noticed a handwritten note on a nearby table. The note referenced "someone being allowed to stay in the home."
Finding that strange, the homeowner checked the security cameras around the house. The cameras showed footage of a man inside the home about 30 minutes prior, eating food and walking from room to room.
The homeowner then noticed the door to his deceased wife's room was closed, even though it was usually open.
Police say the homeowner opened the door to that room, and saw the same man seen in the video, now sitting on the bed.
Police say the homeowner pointed a gun at the man, and told him to turn around so he could take a picture of him. The suspect reportedly refused.
The pair exchanged words, and police say the suspect, later identified as Williams, jumped out the bedroom window and ran away into an alley.
The homeowner called police, and officers were able to locate Williams about two blocks away. As they tried to contact him, police say Williams took off again. The foot chase took them right by a school. The sidewalks in the area were filled with students being dismissed and parents picking up their kids.
Police caught up with Williams a few blocks away and tackled him to the ground.
Once in custody, police interviewed Williams. He "did admit to being homeless and using drugs," according to the police report, but offered no further explanation about what had happened.
He was held on a $2,000 bond. He's due back in court Friday for a status conference. His preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 19.