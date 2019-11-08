PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix homeowner had an unexpected visitor show up at her front door.
The man walked up, pulled his pants down and then started touching himself. The entire incident was caught on camera Monday night through a home surveillance system.
[WATCH: Man caught on camera touching himself in front of Phoenix home]
The homeowner is afraid to reveal her identity but did want to show the video to warn neighbors about the naked guy.
"We just couldn't believe that somebody was outside of our house doing that while we are asleep at home, thinking we are safe," said the homeowner. "We are around schools and parks and children, and this does not need to be happening in our neighborhood."
The home is located near Baseline Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix.
The homeowner said the creeper showed up around 10 p.m., then came back around midnight and pulled his pants down again.
The homeowner doesn't recognize the creeper and has no idea why he'd show up at her house.
A police report was filed, but that's little comfort to neighbors wondering if or when this creeper will strike again.
"It makes me sick to my stomach to watch that," said the homeowner.