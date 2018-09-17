Some Valley drivers are thinking twice about pulling up to the pump at a north Phoenix gas station.
A community Facebook page has a number of posts from victims, who claim their credit card information was stolen when they got gas at the Circle K store off Happy Valley Road and 19th Avenue in Phoenix.
Joel Reikes' girlfriend recently filled her car up with gas at the Circle K using his credit card.
Days later, there were a bunch of unauthorized charges.
"There were multiple transactions that were approximately $150 charge," said Reikes. "There was one over $200, and then the last of eight total transactions was just shy of $500."
The Phoenix insurance agent went on Facebook to alert others about what happened and found more than a half dozen fraud victims from the same Circle K, with similar stories.
Arizona's Department of Weights and Measures uncovered at least two credit card skimming devices at the Circle K since May.
One was on an outside pump. Another was on a register inside.
"She didn't remember anything specific that was unusual," said Reikes. "To her recollection, she only utilized the pump and had not gone into the establishment."
Skimming has become a growing problem across the Valley, with high-tech thieves placing fake devices in front of gas pumps and ATMs.
The skimmers will swipe someone credit card number and customers won't even know it happened.
"That 16 digit code can be downloaded so you don't even know you've been a victim of theft," said Sgt. James Rothchild with Silent Witness. "But once they have your info in hand, they can do online purchases over the phone and can get to your account."
Reikes said he will pay a lot closer attention whenever he pumps gas.
"You just have to look closer and be vigilant," said Reikes.
Fraud experts suggest that customers pay close attention to ATMs and gas pumps, and if they see anything unusual they should report it and use a different machine.
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.