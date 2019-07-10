TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a photo that leaves you scratching your head and asking, "How did this happen?"
It appears a driver in Tucson crossed paths with a cactus, and the cactus won!
But amazingly, no one was hurt!
But the car is in bad shape. The entire windshield has been smashed, and the giant (albeit truncated) Saguaro cactus was sticking out several feet.
Tucson's Northwest Fire District posted the photo of the unusual accident on Twitter Wednesday.
According to Crystal Kasnoff, the NWFD public information officer, the driver crossed the median at around 9:30 a.m., and ran right into the cactus.
Pima County sheriff's deputy Daniel Jelineo said the driver was detained for further investigation after deputies observed signs of impairment.
Firefighters responded to this auto accident this morning at approximately 9:30 AM. Miraculously, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/yOuSYsW2te— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 10, 2019
That could have been a sticky situation.
'At first, you're going to feel a little prick'.
