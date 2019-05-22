CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get your kids ready because Crayola's premiere and one-of-a-kind family attraction is opening Thursday morning at the Chandler Fashion Center.
Crayola Experience is a 20,000 square-foot attraction located on the second level of the Chandler Fashion Center near the food court.
[RELATED: Crayola Experience coming to Chandler in 2019]
It opens Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony preceding it at 9:45 a.m.
The Crayola Experience has 19 colorful, hands-on attractions and features 4,000 square feet of retail space for the Crayola Store. It features the world's largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, such as plush toys and apparel.
Guests will be able to name and wrap their own crayon, star in their own coloring page, use 4-D to bring art to life and other new experiences.
The family attraction will be open 365 days a year and will also host private events, group trips and birthday parties.
Families can also buy annual passes to the Crayola Experience.
Chandler's Crayola Experience is the fifth experiential location. The others include Orlando, Florida; Bloomington, Minnesota; Plano, Texas and Easton, Pennsylvania.
For more information, visit crayolaexperience.com.
