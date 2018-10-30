CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A colorful experience is coming to Chandler.
Crayola announced on Tuesday morning they will open a Crayola Experience at Chandler Fashion Center in Summer 2019.
The location will be located near the food court on the west of the mall.
The 20,000 square-foot attraction will feature the world’s largest selection of Crayola products, souvenirs, toys and appeal.
Guests will be able to name and wrap their own crayon, star in their own coloring page, use 4-D to bring art to life and other new experiences.
Crayola Experience will be open 365 days a year and will look to employ 100 employees. Families will be able to host birthday parties and other events at the attraction.
More information about the attraction can be found at crayolaexperience.com
The Arizona location will be the fifth Crayola Experience in the United States. Currently, there are facilities in Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Pennsylvania.
