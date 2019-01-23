(3TV/CBS5) -- Are you a self-proclaimed cookie dough addict? Then this news might shake you to the "core."
On Wednesday, Ben & Jerry's announced three new ice cream flavors with a core of cookie dough in the center!
The Vermont-based ice cream brand says the three new concoctions include:
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (cookie milk ice cream with small fudge chips enveloping a chocolate chip cookie dough core)
- Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough (a super sweet, almost marzipan-like sugar cookie dough ice cream core surrounded by sweet ice cream with a hint of almond milk and shortbread cookies and cherry ice cream)
- Wake & No Bake Cookie Dough (traditional vanilla cream with salty peanut butter cookies, fudge chips, and a cookie dough made with oats, peanut butter, and chocolate)
All three "dough-licious" flavors - which feature “gobs of cookie dough running right down the middle” - will retail for about $4.99 a pint.
The idea of putting a delicious mixture in the center of an ice cream pint is nothing new to Ben & Jerry’s. The company also offers flavors with a brownie batter core, a cheesecake core, a soft caramel core and a peanut butter fudge core.
Our NEW Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core flavor is cookie milk ice cream with fudge chips & a chocolate chip cookie dough core. Right? Coming soon to a freezer and Scoop Shop near you! https://t.co/hWzTw48S4r #YearOfTheDough pic.twitter.com/TPcBF9iCuB— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 23, 2019
