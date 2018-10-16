PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men were transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue in Phoenix Tuesday night, officials said.
A 25-year-old and 28-year-old man were brought to nearby trauma centers, according to Phoenix Fire.
The updated injury status of the two are unknown.
UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-10 EB near 51st Avenue.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 16, 2018
