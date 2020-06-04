PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking into what led up to a deadly crash in Phoenix on Thursday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road. The crash involved two drivers. Video from the scene shows an SUV with a yellow car on the side of it. There's heavy damage to the car while the SUV has front end damage. Officers haven't said how many people were involved. At least one person died at the scene.
The intersection will be closed for several hours so drivers are asked to avoid the area. An investigation is underway.