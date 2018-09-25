TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5)-A crash involving two vehicles is causing a huge traffic backup in the East Valley Tuesday morning.
The incident took place on westbound U.S. 60 at Priest Drive.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]
According to DPS, the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger car that rolled.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
DPS officials say the crash is blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. 60 to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10.
US 60 WB at Priest: HOV and 2 left lanes blocked for a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/he7EP3nqWL— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 25, 2018
