TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5)-A crash involving two vehicles is causing a huge traffic backup in the East Valley Tuesday morning.

The incident took place on westbound U.S. 60 at Priest Drive.

According to DPS, the crash involved a dump truck and a passenger car that rolled.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

DPS officials say the crash is blocking the westbound lanes of U.S. 60 to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10.

