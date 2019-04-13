WEST PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A multi-vehicle crash shut down traffic on a west Valley freeway Saturday.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 10 at 91st Avenue.
I-10 EB was shot down at the L-101 Agua Fria due to the crash.
ADOT said three passenger cars and a semi were involved.
Rescue crews from Phoenix, Avondale and Tolleson all responded to the crash.
Two people had to be extricated from the wreckage.
One person was still trapped almost an hour later, and crews were working to free that person.
There's no word on the conditions of the patients.
