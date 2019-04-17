Crash investigation shuts down I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The westbound lanes on Interstate 10 were shut down Wednesday night for a police investigation.
The Arizona Department of Transportation called the incident near 51st Avenue a crash, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the Phoenix Police Department is somehow involved.
Our news helicopter spotted what appeared to be a body on the interstate, but neither Phoenix police nor DPS have confirmed a fatality.
