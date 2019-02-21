TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police have closed the intersection of Country Club Way and Southern Avenue for a crash that left an elderly man and woman dead.
According to the Tempe Fire Department, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. and involved two vehicles.
Sgt. Ron Elcock with Tempe police said an elderly man and woman were killed in the crash.
The driver of the other car, a 20-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Elcock said impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Southbound Southern Avenue is closed at Los Feliz, westbound Southern Avenue is closed at Price and northbound Country Club is closed to westbound Southern Avenue.
Elcock said closures will be in place for several hours. Drivers in the area may use Baseline or Broadway for east and westbound traffic.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
E/B Southern hard closure at Los Feliz.W/B Southern hard closure at Price. NB Country Club to WB Southern closed due to a traffic collision. Please avoid this area on your commute. Closures will be in place for several hours. Use Baseline or Broadway for EB and WB traffic. pic.twitter.com/PEQO7gdw3K— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) February 21, 2019
(1) comment
At least they died together. They probably would have wanted it that way. RIP
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.