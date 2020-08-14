GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A crash and a huge car fire brought Friday afternoon traffic to a halt on Interstate 10. It happened just before 2 p.m. between Estrella Parkway and Bullard Avenue in the Goodyear area, shutting down the freeway in both directions. Westbound I-10 has since reopened.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, stopping traffic near the Estrella exit. Minutes later, the westbound lanes were closed near the Bullard exit. The westbound lands reopened around 4 p.m., but ADOT cautioned driver to expect heavy delays in the area, and to seek alternate routes.
The Loop 303 transition ramp to eastbound I-10 remains closed.
Officials say the crash involved a car carrier and an SUV. The truck burst into flames upon impact.
ADOT cameras in the area showed the crash near the median. Intense flames and black smoke could be seen pouring into the air. The smoke was visible for miles.
It is not known if anyone was injured.
