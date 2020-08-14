Car fire on I-10
Photo: ADOT

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions after a fiery crash brought Friday afternoon traffic to a halt.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. between Estrella Parkway and Bullard Avenue in the Goodyear area, shutting down the freeway in both directions. Both westbound and eastbound I-10 have since reopened.

PHOTOS: Black smoke fills Goodyear sky after car fire on Interstate 10

A car fire on Interstate 10 in Goodyear caused black smoke to be seen for miles on Friday afternoon. 

1 of 21

The two-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, stopping traffic near the Estrella exit. Minutes later, the westbound lanes were closed near the Bullard exit. The westbound lands reopened around 4 p.m. And just before 6 p.m., the eastbound lanes reopened.

The eastbound Estrella and Bullard Avenue on-ramps remained closed. Officials say continue to expect delays in the area.

[Latest traffic conditions here]

Officials say the crash involved a car carrier and an SUV. The truck burst into flames upon impact.

ADOT cameras in the area showed the crash near the median. Intense flames and black smoke could be seen pouring into the air. The smoke was visible for miles.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you