GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions after a fiery crash brought Friday afternoon traffic to a halt.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. between Estrella Parkway and Bullard Avenue in the Goodyear area, shutting down the freeway in both directions. Both westbound and eastbound I-10 have since reopened.
The two-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, stopping traffic near the Estrella exit. Minutes later, the westbound lanes were closed near the Bullard exit. The westbound lands reopened around 4 p.m. And just before 6 p.m., the eastbound lanes reopened.
The eastbound Estrella and Bullard Avenue on-ramps remained closed. Officials say continue to expect delays in the area.
Officials say the crash involved a car carrier and an SUV. The truck burst into flames upon impact.
ADOT cameras in the area showed the crash near the median. Intense flames and black smoke could be seen pouring into the air. The smoke was visible for miles.
It is not known if anyone was injured.
UPDATE: I-10 EB has reopened at Estrella Parkway. The Estrella and Bullard on-ramps remain closed. Continue to expect delays in the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/IpbN3EzEgP— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 15, 2020
REMINDER: I-10 in CLOSED in both directions between Estrella Parkway and Bullard due to a crash/vehicle fire. Drivers are advised to avoid the area by either delaying travel or seeking an alternate route. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/2aSMzaVobv— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 14, 2020
UPDATE: I-10 WB is now closed at Bullard due to a crash/vehicle fire. I-10 EB is closed at Estrella. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/yxN90tyCF5— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 14, 2020