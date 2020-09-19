PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators are looking into the cause of a car crash in Phoenix Saturday night that sent two people to the hospital.
Firefighters were called to the intersection of 35th Ave and Indian School Road at around 10 p.m. Two adults were injured in the crash. One patient has serious injuries while the other has minor injuries.
Officers learned the car was traveling southeast on Grand Avenue when it crossed onto opposite lanes of traffic and collided with three vehicles which were stopped for the red light at 35th Avenue, say police.
The driver of the car that crossed lanes was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. All of the other injuries were not life threatening. Impairment is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation
But Phoenix police on scene say it's unknown if impairment was a factor that caused the crash.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story as they become available.