GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Great news, East Valley! Cracker Barrel is coming to Gilbert in the spring of 2020.
The restaurant broke ground Monday near Higley and Baseline roads.
It will be Cracker Barrel's 14th location in Arizona since opening its first in Goodyear in 1996.
The last store to open was Prescott Valley in 2008.
The over 10,000-square-foot building will include a front porch and seat 176 guests at one time.
Better yet, Cracker Barrel plans to locally hire over 175 full- and part-time employees.
Its targeted opening month is spring of 2020.