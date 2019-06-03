TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- They say it's a dog's life. But at one special lounge in Tempe, it's definitely a cat's life!
La Gattara Cat Lounge is filled with felines doing what felines do best. They're, well, lounging!
[VIDEO: Good Morning Arizona crew visits La Gattara Cat Lounge in Tempe]
But these are no ordinary cats. They're sweet, homeless felines up for adoption, and are just getting temporary shelter here at the cat lounge.
You see, "Lost Our Home Pet Rescue" is being renovated this summer, but they still have available cats and dogs.
So, many of their available cats are currently being housed at the La Gattara Cat Lounge (and others are being cared for by foster families and at the PetSmart at Priest and Elliot.)
The kitties staying at La Gattara Cat Lounge are enjoying a space where every day is "Caturday."
It's a cool cat lounge and boutique where you can relax, hang out, play cards, listen to music, use free wifi, read a book and play a board game. All surrounded by kittens and cats!
You can even paint alongside cats, play bingo surrounded by cats and relax with some cat yoga!
Other special events include "The Kitty Whisperer's All Things Cats Class," and a "Cat Ambassador Summer Camp." Or book a private cat party for a special event.
It all sounds purrrrr-fect to us.
Cat lounge owner Melissa Pruitt has been a rescuer of cats since she was a little girl. She started the business because she loved the idea of taking cats out of the stressful environment of a shelter, and into a safe place where they can roam free, relax, and receive healthy attention.
We asked her what La Gattara means. She said it actually means "cat lady" in Italian!
La Gattara Cat Lounge is located at 1301 E. University Drive in Tempe. (University Drive between Rural and McClintock)
For information call 480-265-8863, or visit them online, on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
It costs $10 to spend an hour cozying up to the cats. Reservations are highly recommended to ensure availability.There is a maximum number of guests allowed in the lounge at a time, so space is always limited. Walk-ins are first come, first serve and events are often fully booked ahead of time.
And by the way, June is "Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat month." So this is a great time to go meet (and bring home!) a furry new friend.
Great to see that the community continues to support La Gattara Cat Lounge!
