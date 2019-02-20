GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Shane Doan never properly got to say goodbye to Coyotes fans. The face of the franchise, and team captain for 14 years, retired in the summer of 2017 during a radio interview at a Valley car dealership. On Sunday, the Coyotes will hoist Doan's No. 19 to the rafters at Gila River Arena.
"I might need the box of tissues," said Doan. "I try not to focus too much on the moments because it's emotional. I've got my wife and kids on the ice. It's kind of, in a weird sense, your eulogy as a player. At the same time I'm excited to have everyone that's been with me since I was a kid, played with from different areas of my life, come together," said Doan, in a news conference back in front of his old locker at the Scottsdale Ice Den.
Doan is the first Arizona Coyote to have his jersey retired. Larry Fitzgerald and Luis Gonzalez are expected to attend the ceremony, fellow members of the mythical Mt. Rushmore of Arizona sports.
"I am truly the biggest sports fan. I love every sport and I love hockey. And I got to hang out with a bunch of professional athletes and I got to become friends with professional hockey players," said Doan. "I look back over the years, it's all the friendships and stupid times we were laughing on the bench. I remember the goals, there's obviously some amazing moments that you can't believe happened but for the most part, it's all the relationships you got to be part of."
The Coyotes released video earlier this week of Doan reuniting with former teammates Paul Bissonette and Tyson Nash in an episode of the team's comedy segment, "Pillow Talk." Doan fit right in with the team's radio and TV analyst discussing the first time he took Nash to his family ranch. There will be many stories told on Sunday night. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the ceremony starting at 5 p.m.
Along with the ceremony, fans will also receive a Shane Doan bobble head.
