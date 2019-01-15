PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In six hours time, the playground at New World Education Center in Central Phoenix went from downtrodden to downright awesome.
"I'm really excited because our playground was really junkie," said Anthony Renzo-Campista, a third-grader. "The bridge fell off and the slide broke."
"All of this is a big open field," said Sam Levi Crawford III, a fourth-grader. "There's (sic) swings, some art and even a race track."
There's a rock wall and students from the school spent the day painting the back wall of the schoolyard with their handprints. The upgrade was courtesy of the Arizona Coyotes, Carvana and KaBOOM!.
"Honestly, I get the chills on my skin," said Jesus Armenta, New World's principal. "It's just amazing to see so much joy for one little project that's going to make the biggest difference for this one little school."
The 200 volunteers made quick work of the project, transforming the barren lot into a colorful canvas. Coyotes players arrived to finish the shift.
"It means a lot to come back here and give back to the community," said Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson. "We want to be part of changing the community around here and I think it's great to do this."
The Coyotes have home games on Wednesday and Friday. Part of that home turf will always be at the playground at New World Education Center.
