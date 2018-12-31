GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona Coyotes fan said Sunday night's game took a strange twist after some fans worried her bag had a bomb in it.
Cathy Soltero said her bag went through security, so she didn’t think leaving it at her seat would be a big deal.
"They opened it themselves to treat it like it was a terrorist act and had been left as a bomb because they brought a bomb dog," Soltero said.
She said she left the bag on her seat for 20 minutes to hold up a sign near the ice; when she returned to her seat, the bag was gone.
Soltero said an usher took her to an officer who had cut open her bag and had a bomb dog check it.
"It does seem like it was a bit of an overkill," Soltero said. "They said the reason they searched my bag is because a Las Vegas fan felt threatened by me because I left my bag on the seat unattended, so I’m thinking it’s more personal than general."
She said she left it unattended because her foot and shoulder are injured. Soltero said there was only Coyotes fan gear inside it.
"At Gila River Arena safety and security is our number one priority," said AEG Facilities, the company in charge of security at the arena. "We have bag policies in place, ensure a safe event is had by everyone that includes limiting the size of bags that are permitted in the venue. If a bag is left unattended, appropriate safety measures will be taken. We encourage all fans to keep close to their belongings and to say something if they see something."
