TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A coyote caught on camera playing with a dog in Tempe Sunday might have been killed by Arizona Game and Fish later that day.
“We hate doing this. This was sad for us,” said Amy Burnett, a spokeswoman for the agency.
[RELATED: Caught on Camera: Coyote and dog playing together in Tempe neighborhood]
Burnett says that only eight houses down from where the viral video was shot, a coyote bit a woman’s pant leg on Sunday.
A Game and Fish officer responded to the Shalimar neighborhood in Tempe, when he stumbled upon another coyote incident unfolding in front of him.
“A coyote that was actually following a woman, and the woman was calling 911 on that coyote,” Burnett said.
It was then that the Game and Fish Officer decided the animal needed to be killed.
“This is a tragic, preventable incident,” Burnett said. “If people stop feeding, we’ll have fewer of these kinds of things happen.”
While the agency says it’s very difficult to know if the coyote they killed and the one in the video are the same, they both were too comfortable around humans.
[RAW VIDEO: Dog and wild coyote play together in Tempe neighborhood]
“That familiarity sometimes escalates to aggression,” Burnett said.
So to keep these animals wild and alive, Game and Fish advises to leave them alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.