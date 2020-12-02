CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The manager of a Cox Communications store in Chandler faces felony charges after police arrested him on suspicion of embezzlement going back more than two years.
In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the Chandler Police Department says Placido Vasquez handled the store near Price Road and Chandler Boulevard and stole about $68,000 between July 2018 and April 2020. Chandler PD launched an investigation at Cox’s request in late June.
“As the store manager, Vasquez would manipulate computer entry payments by customers showing they paid and steal the money,” Chandler PD explained. Investigators say Vasquez used that money for “personal expenses.”
Police arrested Vasquez on Nov. 22, and the Maricopa County Attorneys Office filed charges of theft – a class 2 felony – against him.
“Cox has confirmed customers are not responsible for lack of payment, based on Vasquez’s actions,” police said.
Under Arizona law, the presumptive sentence for a class 2 felony is five years in prison for a first-time offender. The minimum is four years and the maximum is 10.