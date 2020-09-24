PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Cox internet customers in Phoenix are dealing with an outage that started Wednesday afternoon and has continued Thursday morning.
According to Andrea Pappas, a spokeswoman for Cox, an APS power pole near Third Street and Bell Road caught fire Wednesday afternoon, damaging several thousand fiber connections that feed Cox's internet services.
Pappas said the Cox team has been working throughout the night to restore service, but there is no estimated time when the internet will be back up for customers in the area. It's not clear exactly how many customers are affected.
Pappas also said that the fire might have been set intentionally, but the Phoenix Fire Department has not confirmed that. Arizona's Family has reached out for more information.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.