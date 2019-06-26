Cox customers experiencing outage in Phoenix metro

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5)-- Cox Communications customers are experiencing an outage in Arizona Wednesday evening.

The outage began shortly before 6 p.m. and has lasted several hours.

Cox sent this tweet about the outage:

If you live in Arizona, there is currently an outage in the area. Our technicians are working as possible to fix the fiber cut in order to restore services. I apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused.

Arizona’s Family viewers can watch CBS 5 live here and 3TV News live here.

Cox customers are urged to call 1-877-269-2778 for further assistance.

 

(2) comments

BillyWillie
BillyWillie

Military Industrial Complex doesn't want to have folks hearing what Tulsi Gabbard has to say about foreign policy, funny it happens during debates in John McCain's Media Guinea Pig Island .

Report Add Reply
Marley
Marley

Ouch! Getting your Cox cutoff can't be fun!

Report Add Reply

