PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5)-- Cox Communications customers are experiencing an outage in Arizona Wednesday evening.
The outage began shortly before 6 p.m. and has lasted several hours.
Cox sent this tweet about the outage:
If you live in Arizona, there is currently an outage in the area. Our technicians are working as possible to fix the fiber cut in order to restore services. I apologize for any inconvenience that this has caused.
Arizona’s Family viewers can watch CBS 5 live here and 3TV News live here.
Cox customers are urged to call 1-877-269-2778 for further assistance.
(2) comments
Military Industrial Complex doesn't want to have folks hearing what Tulsi Gabbard has to say about foreign policy, funny it happens during debates in John McCain's Media Guinea Pig Island .
Ouch! Getting your Cox cutoff can't be fun!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.