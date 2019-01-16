PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Cox Communications is offering help to federal workers who might be missing a paycheck due to the government shutdown.
Cox customers who are affected can keep their services without paying on time.
Customers can schedule a future payment date or request more time to make a payment without consequences.
The "Promise to Pay" and "Promise to Pay with extension" programs are giving government workers more time to pay their bill.
All customers need to do is reach out to a Cox representative or visit the Payment Arrangement Options page on the account page.
To learn more about requesting help with your bill check out: www.cox.com/chat
