Cowboy Ciao in Old Town Scottsdale shuts its doors

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "End of an era."
Cowboy Ciao in Old Town Scottsdale has abruptly closed down.
The restaurant, which specialized in modern-American cuisine with a Southwestern flair, stated on its on its Facebook page Monday:
"Unfortunately, an end of an era has come upon us. Tonight is the last night Cowboy Ciao will be open. Thank you to all for the wonderful memories and support over the years. We will miss you all. Raise a glass of whatever vino you are enjoying. Cheers to a wonderful run!!"
The restaurant at Sixth Avenue and Stetson Drive in Scottsdale opened in 1997.
Hundreds of people commented on the closing on facebook. Comments included:
- "We enjoyed many great dinners with you; wonderful memories made."
- "We will miss you in Scottsdale, Cowboy Ciao! One of our all time favs!"
- "It was a great 20 year run. Strong for Old Town."
- "How monumentally sad. Scottsdale will never be the same.
