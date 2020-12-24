PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you get COVID-19 everything changes for people who either have to be quarantined or hospitalized. One of the last things that many patients think about is what comes after, like what needs to be sanitized or cleaned to prevent getting it again.
One local business, Sands Chevrolet/Kia in Glendale near 54th and Grand avenues has taken that worry out of patients' hands by providing free sanitizing for your car after testing positive for COVID-19. It is available to everyone around the Valley!
They will make arrangements to pick up your car anywhere in the Valley, take it to their dealership and completely steam/sanitize your car including the vents and the air conditioning systems.
It will also be vacuumed, washed and returned to you in 24-48 hours. Another plus, they will provide a free multi-point inspection and will provide a free steam/sanitized vehicle if need be just to make your car issues one less thing to worry about!
